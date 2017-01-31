Jets hire ex-Giants assistant Robert Nunn as defensive line coach



The Jets on Tuesday announced the hiring of ex-Giants assistant Robert Nunn as their defensive line coach.

He replaces Pepper Johnson, who was fired after last season, his second on the job. Jets coach Todd Bowles hired Johnson when he took over in 2015.

The Jets still have two assistant coaching vacancies — quarterbacks and running backs — as they attempt to replace Kevin Patullo and Marcel Shipp, who were fired along with Mark Collins (outside linebackers) and Joe Danna (defensive backs).

The Jets hired Hall of Famer Kevin Greene to replace Collins and Dennard Wilson to replace Danna.

Also on Tuesday, the Jets officially announced the hiring of John Morton as their offensive coordinator, to replace the retired Chan Gailey.

Morton is the Jets’ fifth offensive coordinator in the past seven seasons, following Chan Gailey (2015-16), Marty Mornhinweg (2013-14), Tony Sparano (2012), and Brian Schottenheimer (2006-11).

Nunn was the Browns’ defensive line coach last season. They fired him earlier this month. He was the Giants’ defensive line coach from 2010-15. Amid the coaching change from Tom Coughlin to Ben McAdoo, the Giants did not retain Nunn after the 2015 season, which is how he wound up in Cleveland.

Nunn previously worked for the Buccaneers (2009), Packers (2005-08), Washington (2003), and Dolphins (2000-02 and 2004).

