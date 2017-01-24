Jets hire Hall of Famer Kevin Greene as outside linebackers coach, report says



The Jets are hiring Hall of Famer Kevin Greene as their outside linebackers coach, according to Sporting News’ Alex Marvez.

Greene replaces Mark Collins, who head coach Todd Bowles fired after last season. Collins landed with the Jaguars as their position coach for all linebackers.

Greene, 54, was a star pass-rushing linebacker in the NFL from 1985-99. He finished his career with 160 sacks, officially the third-most in league history, behind Bruce Smith and Reggie White.

His only coaching experience came with the Packers, as their outside linebackers coach, from 2009-13. Greene resigned from the Packers’ staff after the 2013 season, in order to spend more time with his family.

At the time, he said he would “try to return after our [two] kids move on to college, if a team will have me.” And now, after Greene was out of the league for three seasons, that team is the Jets.

During his playing days, Greene was among the league’s most dynamic players. He even dabbled in professional wrestling, with the now-defunct World Championship Wrestling, later in his playing career.

Greene was known for his intensity as a player. In 1998, while playing for the Panthers, he attacked linebackers coach Kevin Steele on the sideline during a game. According to the Associated Press, Greene “grabbed Steele’s jacket with two hands, starting yelling and pushed him backwards about 10 feet.”

Greene was inducted into the Hall of Fame last summer.

Bowles has gotten little production from his outside linebackers through his two seasons on the job. The Jets have two young starters there: Lorenzo Mauldin (a second-year pro in 2016) and Jordan Jenkins (a rookie last year). Mauldin, who came to the Jets with a pass-rushing reputation, has just 6.5 sacks in his career.

It was previously reported that the Jets were hiring Bears outside linebackers coach Clint Hurtt to take over for Collins. But even though the Jets looked into hiring Hurtt, there was never a formal agreement.

Bowles’ only previous coaching hire this offseason was Dennard Wilson, who replaced Joe Danna as the Jets’ secondary coach. In addition to Danna and Collins, Bowles fired Kevin Patullo (quarterbacks), Marcel Shipp (running backs), and Pepper Johnson (defensive line). Offensive coordinator Chan Gailey retired.

8 Jets who should be gone in 2017

So even after filling the defensive backs and outside linebackers openings, Bowles still has four vacancies remaining on his staff.

Former Texans offensive coordinator George Godsey and Saints wide receivers coach John Morton are the two known candidates for the Jets’ offensive coordinator job.

Darryl Slater may be reached at dslater@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @DarrylSlater. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

