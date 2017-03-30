Jets holding private workout for QB Mitch Trubisky on Thursday



The Jets on Thursday are holding a private workout for North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky in Chapel Hill, N.C., according to multiple reports, as they prepare to perhaps draft him sixth overall in next month’s NFL Draft.

We already knew Trubisky would have a private workout with the Jets. He told reporters that during his pro day earlier this month. The latest news is just the “when” of the workout.

The private workout doesn’t mean the Jets will draft Trubisky. It just means they are doing their homework on him, as they do with many draft prospects every year.

The Jets just drafted quarterback Christian Hackenberg in Round 2 last year. Even though he looked raw in the preseason (and then didn’t play in the regular season), it would be something of the surprise if the Jets took a quarterback at No. 6 this year.

None of the quarterbacks in this draft is considered a sure-thing franchise player. Trubisky and Clemson’s Deshaun Watson are considered the top two quarterbacks available, in some order. Neither guy is drawing comparisons to Andrew Luck, as a sure thing coming out of college.

This isn’t the first look the Jets have gotten at Trubisky. They recently sent six officials to North Carolina’s pro day, including quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates, offensive assistant Jason Vrable, and director of college scouting Rex Hogan. Also in attendance: special teams coordinator Brant Boyer and scouts Jay Mandolesi and Lee Gissendaner.

Picking a quarterback like Watson or Trubisky at No. 6 would be perceived as an admission of failure by general manager Mike Maccagnan, regarding the Hackenberg pick. Many analysts believe Hackenberg did not deserve to be picked in Round 2. But Maccagnan did it anyway.

Implications for Hackenberg of QB pick

Here’s a look at Trubisky’s NFL.com scouting report:

Trubisky is a high-end quarterback prospect who possesses NFL size, a big arm and the ability to throw with accuracy from the pocket or on the move. Despite playing in a spread-based offense, he’s a full-field reader who does a very good job of getting an early read on the safeties before crafting his course of action. Trubisky will have to become much more pocket aware and do a better job of recognizing and attacking blitzes to back NFL defensive coordinators off. He hasn’t put all the pieces together yet, but the puzzle is all right in front. Trubisky projects as a good starting quarterback with a high floor and the potential to be great.

Should the Jets pick him at No. 6? They’re at least considering it.

