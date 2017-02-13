Jets hosting N.J.'s K'Waun Williams on free agent visit, report says



The cornerback-needy Jets are hosting free agent cornerback K’Waun Williams on a visit this week, after he visits with the Lions on Monday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Williams, who turns 26 in July, was born in Paterson and played at Saint Joseph Regional High in Montvale. He went undrafted out of Pittsburgh in 2014 and has spent his entire NFL career so far with the Browns.

Between 2014 and 2015, Williams played in 26 games, with 10 starts. His career stats: zero interceptions, 10 passes defended, three forced fumbles, two recovered fumbles, and two sacks. He was primarily a slot corner for the Browns.

Williams didn’t play last season, following an ankle injury. That injury — and the treatment of it — was a point of contention between Williams and the Browns in the preseason.

The Browns wound up suspending Williams for two weeks in August and fining him, because he refused to play in a preseason game at the Packers. Later in August, the Browns waived Williams.

He signed with the Bears immediately after the Browns waived him, but Williams’ contract with Chicago was voided because he failed his physical. After that, Williams did not get picked up by any team last season.

Since Williams is a free agent, he doesn’t have to wait until the 2017 league year begins in March to find a new team. He can make free agency visits now, which is what he’s doing, since he is healthy and medically cleared.

Williams looks like a backup-type player, but the Jets are seeking any answers they can get at corner. No. 1 corner Darrelle Revis could be cut, and Marcus Williams is a pending restricted free agent. Buster Skrine, who is best suited to play in the slot, likely will be back. Juston Burris, a fourth-round draft pick last year, definitely will return in 2017.

Not that Williams looks like a potential starting slot corner, but if the Jets do want to cut Skrine, it would create $3.5 million in salary cap space, albeit with a $5 million dead money figure attached to the transaction. Skrine’s cap number in 2017 is set to be $8.5 million.

Darryl Slater may be reached at dslater@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @DarrylSlater. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

