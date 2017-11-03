Jets in running for Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower, report says



The Jets haven’t made a splash in free agency yet. It looks like that could change.

According to a report from CBS Sports, the Jets are one of the teams “leading the pack” for Patriots free-agent linebacker Dont’a Hightower. New England is the other, but several others are monitoring the situation “closely.”

Early reports have indicated teams are “convinced” Hightower will return to New England. Can the Jets possibly lure him away?

The Patriots drafted Hightower, 27, in the first round in 2012. Since then, he has established himself as one of the league’s better inside linebackers. Hightower anchored the Patriots’ defense during their Super Bowl championships in 2015 and 2017. He was a Pro Bowler this past year.

In 67 career games, Hightower has 372 tackles, 17 sacks and two forced fumbles. He had 65 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season, and a carer-high 97 tackles in 2013.

It’s unclear what the Jets’ interest in Hightower could mean for veteran David Harris. The Jets can free $6.5 million in salary cap space with Harris’ release. Considering they drafted Darron Lee in the first round last year, signing Hightower would make Harris expendable.

The Jets have been relatively quiet in free agency thus far. Outside of signing left tackle Kelvin Beachum and kicker Chandler Catanzaro, general manager Mike Maccagnan has done nothing other than retain a few of the Jets’ own.

The Jets were in the running for Packers linebacker Nick Perry, and Cardinals safety Tony Jefferson, but missed out on both. Perry returned to the Packers on a five-year, $60 million deal. Jefferson signed a four-year, $36 million contract with the Ravens.

