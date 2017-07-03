Jets interested in Cardinals CB, former Rutgers star Marcus Cooper, source says



The Jets have interest in Cardinals’ free agent cornerback Marcus Cooper, a source familiar with the situation told NJ Advance Media. Cooper, 27, played college football at Rutgers.

Originally a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in 2013, Cooper has bounced around the NFL a bit. San Francisco cut him after training camp, then he latched on with the Chiefs. He spent three years in Kansas City, then was traded to the Cardinals.

In 54 career games, Cooper has 136 tackles, 32 passes defensed and seven interceptions. In 2016, he set career-highs in tackles (69) and interceptions (4) playing opposite Patrick Peterson. He was a Pro Bowl alternate.

The Jets’ secondary is in a bit of a transition period. Last week, they released Darrelle Revis. Just Juston Burris, Darryl Roberts and Buster Skrine are under contract for 2017. The Jets are expected to use the second-round tender on Marcus Williams, a source told NJ Advance Media at the NFL Combine.

While Cooper doesn’t have a direct connection to Todd Bowles (Arizona’s defensive coordinator 2013-2014), he fits a lot of what the Jets’ coach is looking for in a cornerback. He’s big (6-2, 192 pounds), physical and a ballhawk. He’s also an athletic freak. Cooper ran a 4.44 second 40-yard dash, and jumped a 39.5-inch vertical, at his Pro Day.

Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan has been busy this offseason. After freeing nearly $50 million in salary cap space, he got the Jets roughly $34 million under the cap. That’s more than enough room to add Cooper, who doesn’t figure to break the bank.

The Jets have also expressed interest in arguably the top pass rusher in free agency, Nick Perry, a source told NJ Advance Media.

Published at Wed, 08 Mar 2017 21:43:21 +0000