Jets interviewing Broncos' Eric Studesville for offensive coordinator job



The Jets are still trying to fill their offensive coordinator vacancy, after Chan Gailey’s retirement.

And now, they have an interview scheduled with Broncos running backs coach Eric Studesville.

This is the Jets’ first known coordinator interview.

Studesville, 49, was the Giants‘ running backs coach from 2001-03, the Bills’ running backs coach from 2004-09, and the Broncos’ running backs coach since 2010. Studesville has never been an offensive coordinator.

He might not be retained in Denver, because the Broncos just had a coaching change, as Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph (who used to play for the Jets) replaced the retiring Gary Kubiak.

Studesville’s interview with the Jets was first reported by Mike Klis of Denver TV station KUSA.

The Jets wanted to speak with Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo about their coordinator opening, but the Eagles reportedly denied the Jets’ request.

Ex-Chargers head coach Mike McCoy is considered a prominent offensive coordinator candidate. He is interviewing with the Broncos, according to Klis. McCoy ran the Broncos’ offense before he took the Chargers job in 2013.

McCoy probably will have his pick of teams, and the Jets aren’t exactly a desirable landing spot, considering head coach Todd Bowles will enter 2017 on the hot seat and the Jets’ quarterbacks guaranteed to be under contract for next season are both young and unproven — Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty.

Published at Thu, 12 Jan 2017 20:42:00 +0000