Jets' Marcus Williams signs second-round RFA tender, source confirms

New York Jets cornerback Marcus Williams (20) reacts after he makes the final big defensive play for the Jets, breaking up a long 4th down pass late in the second half as the Jets defeat the Ravens, 24-16, at MetLife Stadium. 10/23/16 (Andrew Mills | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com)

The New York Jets host the Baltimore Ravens in NFL Week 7

Marcus Williams will officially be back with the Jets in 2017.

The cornerback signed his second-round restricted free agent tender, a source confirmed for NJ Advance Media. The tender is worth $2.75 million.

Williams will join Morris Claiborne, Darryl Roberts, Juston Burris, John Ojo and Buster Skrine in the secondary. The Jets figure to add another cornerback or two during the NFL Draft.

ESPN was the first to report the news Williams had signed his tender. The Jets announced Thursday center Wesley Johnson signed his.

The Jets signed Williams to their practice squad in 2014, but quickly elevated him to the 53-man roster. Since then, the 25-year-old has developed into a quality player on defense. In 34 career games, Williams has nine interceptions. He led the Jets with six interceptions in 2015.

Last year, Williams had 33 tackles, one sack and two interceptions in 13 games. He split time as a cornerback, nickel cornerback and safety. Williams figures to compete for a starting job at outside cornerback. Considering the injury to Marcus Gilchrist, he could have a chance to play some safety, too.

10 players who fit Jets’ needs

Last season, the Jets had one of the league’s worst secondaries. They allowed 52 pass plays of 20-plus yards (14th most in NFL) and 13 of 40-plus (3rd most). They allowed 30 passing touchdowns (6th most) and intercepted just eight passes (second fewest).

The Jets released cornerback Darrelle Revis after the year, and replaced him with Claiborne. They haven’t made any other changes yet.

