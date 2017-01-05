Jets' Mike Maccagnan says Christian Hackenberg made progress, but is it enough to start?



FLORHAM PARK — Even the man who drafted Christian Hackenberg seems divided on Christian Hackenberg.

While Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan did say the rookie quarterback made “strides” and “progress” in the dreadful 2016 season, he stopped short when asked if Hackenberg could be a realistic option to start for the Jets in 2017.

“This will be a big offseason for him,” Maccagnan said. “We’ll have a better feel for it when we get to training camp next year.”

Hackenberg, this year’s second-round pick, is arguably the Jets’ most polarizing player. A tall, smart, cannon-armed kid who says and does all the right things. But there are legitimate concerns he can actually play the quarterback position.

In college at Penn State, he regressed from his breakout freshman season, to junior year campaign. It’s why many scouts and executives believed he would be taken in the fifth-round. The Jets, though, nabbed him at pick No. 51.

Woody Johnson’s to-do list

At least based on his rookie season, it appears to have been a stretch. Hackenberg played in just two preseason games (had a 35.7 quarterback rating), and began the season as the fourth-string quarterback. The Jets didn’t have him active for a game until Week 17 … and that’s only because Bryce Petty and Geno Smith suffered season-ending injuries.

And it’s not like Hackenberg was on the sideline as others lit it up. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Smith and Petty combined to throw 16 touchdowns and 25 interceptions for the 5-11 Jets.

Meanwhile, in Dallas, quarterback Dak Prescott (taken two rounds after Hackenberg) has the Cowboys 13-3 and the NFC’s top seed. Does Maccagnan regret taking Hackenberg when he did?

“You make the best decision at the time,” Maccagnan said. “I’m not necessarily in the business of looking back. We’re focused on making sure Christian can develop into the player and fulfill the potential we think he has.”

It doesn’t appear as if everyone at One Jets Drive shares the same sentiment.

According to a report from ESPN, one anonymous Jets coach said Hackenberg “couldn’t hit the ocean,” and that he actually “regressed” this season. A damning assessment of a player many hope is the future at quarterback.

Pros and cons of Jets’ OC job

Maccagnan wouldn’t comment much on what was reportedly said, as he didn’t want to respond to “anonymous sources.” Instead, he took the high road.

“I think we have a lot of good people in this organization,” Maccagnan said. “My hope is we’re all in this together. We’re all focused on working towards a common goal.”

Connor Hughes may be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Connor_J_Hughes. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 05 Jan 2017 19:19:01 +0000