Jets' Nick Mangold says he is not considering retirement

FLORHAM PARK — Jets center Nick Mangold said Wednesday he wants to return to the team next season, for the final year of his contract. He also said he hasn’t considered retirement.

Mangold, who turns 33 in January, played just eight games this season because of a lingering ankle injury that eventually landed him on injured reserve.

He said he’s not sure yet if he’ll need surgery. But even if he does have surgery, he said doctors have told him he’ll be ready in time for training camp next year. Mangold said he’ll know in a couple weeks if he needs surgery.

Mangold is due to count $9.075 million against the Jets’ salary cap next season. But the Jets would save that full amount, with no dead money attached, if they cut him. That has raised questions about Mangold’s future with the organization.

Mangold on Wednesday declined to say if he’d be willing to take a pay cut for next season, if the Jets ask him to do so as a condition of his return.

He has been the Jets’ center since they drafted him in Round 1 in 2006. Before this season, he missed just four games in his entire career — two in 2011 and one each in 2014 and 2015.

Mangold is a seven-time Pro Bowler, most recently from 2013-15, and was a first-team All-Pro in 2009 and 2010. He believes he is still capable of playing at a high level.

Published at Wed, 28 Dec 2016 21:37:00 +0000