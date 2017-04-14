Jets' Nick Marshall suspended 4 games for PED violation



And the Jets are now down three players to start the 2017 season.

On Friday, the NFL announced a four-game suspension for cornerback/kick returner Nick Marshall, who violated the league’s policy for performance enhancing drugs.

Marshall is permitted to take part in the Jets’ offseason conditioning program, training camp and the preseason. When the year begins, he’ll be placed on the suspension list. After his suspension is up, the Jets can either activate him to the 53-man roster, or release him.

Receiver Jalin Marshall and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins are also suspended to start the year. Jalin Marshall violated the league’s policy for performance enhancing drugs, while Seferian-Jenkins’ stems from a DUI arrest last year.

The Jets acquired Marshall, 24, midway through last season. He played in eight games and had five tackles. He saw most of his action on special teams. Marshall returned six punts for an average of 6.5 yards a return (long of 27), and 12 kicks with an average of 19 yards.

Marshall may be a long shot to make the final 53-man roster this season, especially now. Buster Skrine, Morris Claiborne, Juston Burris and Marcus Williams are all-but locks to make the team. The Jets are expected to add a cornerback or two during the NFL Draft on April 27.

Marshall is competing with Darryl Roberts and John Ojo for one, maybe two available spots.

Marshall began his career with the Jaguars, where he signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2015. He played in 13 games and had 13 tackles, a fumble recovery and one pass defense.

Connor Hughes

