Jets' offensive coordinator candidate Eric Studesville staying with Broncos, per report

The Jets are still searching for a new offensive coordinator.

Eric Studesville, who interviewed with coach Todd Bowles earlier this week, has elected to return to the Denver Broncos as the team’s running backs coach, per 9News. Studesville is believed to be the only coach to interview for the Jets’ vacant coordinator position thus far.

According to ESPN, the Jets were expected to offer Studesville a contract. Whether they did or not is not yet known.

Studesville, 46, has been a member of the Broncos’ coaching staff for the last seven seasons. Each year, he has coached the team’s running backs. For four games he was the team’s interim head coach in 2010.

He served as the offensive quality control coach with the Bears (1997-2000), then coached the running backs for the Giants (2001-2003) and Bills (2004-2009) before arriving in Denver in 2010. He coached collegiately from 1991 through 1996.

The fact Studesville declined a position advancement and chance to call plays for the first time in his career isn’t a great look for the Jets. Although, their coordinator position isn’t exactly viewed as the best in the league.

The team has significant concerns at the quarterback position — just Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty are under contract heading into 2017 — and it could be just a one-year job. Depending on how things go for the Jets next year, Bowles, and his entire staff, could be let go.

For the last two seasons, Chan Gailey has run the Jets offense. He abruptly retired at the end of this season. The Jets’ struggles on offense likely contributed to his departure, although he said in a team statement he informed the Jets 2016 would be his last before the season began.

The Jets ranked 27th in yards per game (329.2) and 30th in points (17.2). They did not have a 1,000-yard rusher or receiver, and their quarterbacks (Ryan Fitzpatrick, Geno Smith, Bryce Petty) combined for 16 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

Shortly after Gailey retired, ex-Chargers head coach Mike McCoy was a popular name to replace him. That won’t be happening, either. McCoy, like Studesville, will be on the Broncos’ coaching staff. The team hired him on Friday to be their offensive coordinator.

The Eagles denied the Jets a chance to interview their quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo. He was the early favorite for the job.

