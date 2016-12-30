Jets' place Matt Forte on injured reserve, promote CB Bryson Keeton



FLORHAM PARK — Matt Forte’s 2016 season is over.

On Friday, the Jets placed the versatile running back on the season-ending injured reserve. The move came just hours after coach Todd Bowles ruled Forte out for Sunday’s season finale against the Bills with a knee injury.

Forte has been playing a large portion of this season with a torn meniscus. Cornerback Bryson Keeton was activated off the practice squad to take Forte’s place on the roster.

For Forte, who signed a three-year contract with the Jets in the offseason, this writes the final chapter in what has been, statistically, one of the worst seasons of his career. Forte has 218 rushes for 813 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns. The yardage total is the lowest in his nine-year career, and the yards per carry average the second lowest. He caught an additional 30 catches for 263 yards and one touchdown.

This is the second consecutive season Forte has failed to run for at least 900 yards. He ran for 1,000 yards in five of his first seven seasons.

While Forte turned 31 earlier this month, it’s likely he returns to the Jets in 2017. Because of the way Forte’s contract is structured, the team would actually have to pay him an additional $1 million to leave, as opposed to keeping him, according to OTC. Forte will have a $5 million cap hit next season.

Earlier this year, Forte told NJ Advance Media he planned to play at least one more season.

“As a running back, after 10, you take into account: Is it worth it?” Forte said. “You need to think of your health, family time, stuff like that. After 10 years, I’ll have to revisit it and see how many more I feel like playing.

“I wanted to play 10 years. I always told myself I want to play at least 10 years.”

