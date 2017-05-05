Jets rookie minicamp roster, including undrafted free agents
FLORHAM PARK — The Jets on Friday are beginning their three-day rookie minicamp.
Here is a look at their roster for this minicamp:
DRAFT PICKS
OLB Dylan Donahue
CB Jeremy Clark
WR Chad Hansen
UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS
LB Austin Calitro (Villanova)
CB Xavier Coleman (Portland State)
WR/PR Brisly Estime (Syracuse)
FB/TE Anthony Firkser (Harvard)
DL Patrick Gamble (Georgia Tech)
LB Connor Harris (Lindenwood)
OT Javarius Leamon (South Carolina State)
WR Gabe Marks (Washington State)
TRYOUT PLAYERS
TBD
PLAYERS PREVIOUSLY ON JETS’ ROSTER
TBD
