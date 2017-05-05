Jets rookie minicamp roster, including undrafted free agents



FLORHAM PARK — The Jets on Friday are beginning their three-day rookie minicamp.

Here is a look at their roster for this minicamp:

DRAFT PICKS

S Jamal Adams

S Marcus Maye

OLB Dylan Donahue

CB Jeremy Clark

CB Derrick Jones

WR ArDarius Stewart

WR Chad Hansen

TE Jordan Leggett

RB Elijah McGuire

UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS

LB Austin Calitro (Villanova)

CB Xavier Coleman (Portland State)

WR/PR Brisly Estime (Syracuse)

FB/TE Anthony Firkser (Harvard)

DL Patrick Gamble (Georgia Tech)

LB Connor Harris (Lindenwood)

OT Javarius Leamon (South Carolina State)

WR Gabe Marks (Washington State)

TRYOUT PLAYERS

TBD

PLAYERS PREVIOUSLY ON JETS’ ROSTER

TBD

Published at Fri, 05 May 2017 15:40:00 +0000