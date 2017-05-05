Jets rookie minicamp roster, including undrafted free agents

Home
Jets |
FLORHAM PARK — The Jets on Friday are beginning their three-day rookie minicamp

Here is a look at their roster for this minicamp: 

DRAFT PICKS 

Jamal Adams 

Marcus Maye 

OLB Dylan Donahue 

CB Jeremy Clark 

CB Derrick Jones 

WR ArDarius Stewart 

WR Chad Hansen 

TE Jordan Leggett 

RB Elijah McGuire

UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS 

LB Austin Calitro (Villanova) 

CB Xavier Coleman (Portland State) 

WR/PR Brisly Estime (Syracuse) 

FB/TE Anthony Firkser (Harvard) 

DL Patrick Gamble (Georgia Tech) 

LB Connor Harris (Lindenwood) 

OT Javarius Leamon (South Carolina State) 

WR Gabe Marks (Washington State)

TRYOUT PLAYERS 

TBD

PLAYERS PREVIOUSLY ON JETS’ ROSTER

TBD

Darryl Slater may be reached at dslater@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @DarrylSlater. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

