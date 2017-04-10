Jets running back dating celebrity from New Jersey (PHOTO)



On the field, Brandon Wilds didn’t do much to stand out for the Jets in 2016. The young back played in only four games after getting the call up from the practice squad in December.

Off the field, Wilds is making some headlines.

The former South Carolina star is reportedly dating New Jersey-born celebrity Christina Milian.

Aaron Rodgers, Olivia Munn break up

Typically, the athlete-celebrity relationship is covered on even footing. This time–considering Milan’s former Billboard Hot 100 status–it’s being billed as a celebrity with some little-known football player.

Here’s how the Daily Newsreported the news.

Christina Milian scored herself an NFL player — but she seems to be a little out of his league.



The pop superstar, 35, was photographed kissing and walking arm-in-arm with little-known Jets backup running back Brandon Wilds, who rushed for all of 27 yards on 10 carries and didn’t score a touchdown last season.



The unlikely couple was spotted at the Stout restaurant in Hollywood, where they didn’t shy away from packing on the PDA at their outdoor table.



Here’s a tweet with a photo of the couple together.

Christina Milian Dating Jets RB Brandon Wilds (Photos) https://t.co/J3z1UzdXxVpic.twitter.com/Zalud6JuTc — BlackSportsOnline (@BSO) April 9, 2017

Milian was born in Jersey City, New Jersey. She got her big break in Ja Rule’s second studio album before embarking on her own solo career. Some of Milian’s pop hits include “From A.M. to P.M.” and “Dip it Low.”

Wilds went undrafted out of South Carolina in 2016. After signing as a free agent with the eventual NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons, Wilds was waived before the season opener. The Jets picked him up in September.

Joe Giglio may be reached at jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoeGiglioSports. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 10 Apr 2017 19:22:00 +0000