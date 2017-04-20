Jets shouldn't be worried about Deshaun Watson's interceptions, says Jon Gruden



Deshaun Watson is arguably the best quarterback in this year’s NFL Draft. There’s an argument because of the one but on each of his scouting reports.

Yes, he’s a proven winner, fierce competitor and poised beyond his years. Yes, he has a cannon for an arm, the ability to make every throw, and plays his best when the lights are the brightest.

But he also threw 30 interceptions in his last 30 games.

That’s enough to scare some off. Just not ESPN NFL analyst Jon Gruden.

“A number of those interceptions aren’t his fault at all,” he said via conference call Wednesday. “Some of them are correctable. He’ll fix those.”

Gruden coached in the NFL for 18 years, 10 of which were spent as a head coach. During his time on the sideline, he earned a reputation as a quarterback guru. While he’s now ESPN’s color commentator, he gets a first-hand look at each year’s quarterback draft class thanks to his television special, Gruden’s QB Camp.

Watson was one of seven quarterbacks this year to spend time with Gruden before the draft. They did some on-field work together and went over the film, specifically targeting the reasons for Watson’s interceptions.

Why should the Jets draft Fournette?

While quite a few of those turnovers are Watson’s fault — ill-advised throws, wrong reads — Gruden found many picks fell on others’ shoulders. Some were tipped passes, or receivers ran the wrong route. Occasionally Watson’s intended target didn’t read the right coverage. Clemson’s up-tempo offense didn’t help things, either.

“I challenged him to slow it down, isolate those interceptions, and put them all into categories,” Gruden said. “That way you can see which ones you can eliminate. I don’t think he was guilty of throwing the ball poorly too many times.

“I do think there are some correctable things he needs to take out of his game. This is the time to do that.”

Gruden believes Watson’s positives far outweigh any negatives. There’s a reason Clemson head coach Dabo Sweeney compared him to Michael Jordan. Whichever team drafts Watson will get a winner, and with a little development, potentially a franchise quarterback.

Could Jets trade back, still get Watson?

The Jets could certainly use a quarterback, considering the underwhelming three passers they have under contract.

Christian Hackenberg didn’t play as a rookie last season, and there was a report he regressed during the year. Bryce Petty did play, but in six games threw three touchdowns and seven interceptions. Josh McCown, who signed this offseason, is 2-20 as a starter since 2014.

If the Jets drafted Watson, it would give them some hope for the future. But a few believe they’re best tanking in 2017, so they can get the best possible pick in a (potentially) quarterback-rich draft class next year.

Gruden doesn’t believe in this approach.

“If you’re a coach, you need to look at who’s available now,” Gruden said. “There’s no guarantee you’ll be able to get one of those names next year. There’s no guarantee they’ll be as good as you think they are. There’s no guarantee they’re even coming out.

“The best way to address the quarterback situation is to get one of these arms in your stable immediately and start the developmental process.”

Connor Hughes may be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Connor_J_Hughes. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

