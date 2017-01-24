Jets showing interest in two possible offensive coordinators?



Houston Texans quarterbacks coach George Godsey speaks to quarterback Brock Osweiler, left, during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo | Steven Senne)

Two more names have popped up as possible Jets‘ offensive coordinator candidates. According to a report from ESPN, the team has expressed interest in former Texans offensive coordinator George Godsey, and Saints receivers coach John Morton.

Godsey, 38, spent the last six years coaching with the Patriots and Texans. In New England, he worked as an offensive assistant (2011) and tight ends coach (2012-2013). He was the Texans quarterbacks coach (2014), before taking over as offensive coordinator in 2015.

The Texans were solid two years ago, but struggled mightily in 2016. They ranked 29th in yards per game (314.7) and 28th in points (17.4). The Jets, under Chan Gailey, averaged 17.2 points per game last season.

Godsey could never figure out quarterback Brock Osweiler, who signed a $72 million contract with Houston in the offseason. The former Bronco completed just 59 percent of his passes and threw for 2,957 yards with 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 15 games. He had a completion percentage of 59, and a quarterback rating of 72.2.

The Texans and Godsey mutually parted ways after the season.

Jets competing with Falcons for OC?

Morton, 47, played professional football (NFL and NFL Europe) for five seasons (1993-1997), then started coaching in 2002. He coached the Raiders tight ends (2002-2004), and the wide receivers for the 49ers (2011-2014) and Saints (2015-present). He was USC’s offensive coordinator from 2009 through 2011.

Saints wideouts found success under Morton in 2016. Brandin Cooks, Michael Thomas and Willie Snead combined to catch 242 passes for 3,205 yards and 21 touchdowns. Both Cooks (78-1,173-8) and Thomas (92-1,137-9) went over 1,000 yards.

The Jets previously interviewed Broncos running backs coach Eric Studesville, but he returned to Denver. The Eagles denied the Jets permission to interview their quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo.

