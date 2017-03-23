Jets sign ex-49ers WR Quinton Patton, in reunion with John Morton



The Jets on Thursday announced they signed free agent wide receiver Quinton Patton, who visited them on Saturday.

Patton, who is 6 feet and 204 pounds, gives the Jets some depth at the position. They also have Eric Decker, Quincy Enunwa, Robby Anderson, Devin Smith, Charone Peake, and Jalin Marshall on their roster, since they cut Brandon Marshall earlier this offseason.

Patton was a fourth-round draft pick by the 49ers in 2013, and he had spent his entire career with them before he became a free agent this offseason.

For his career, Patton has 73 catches for 880 yards and one touchdown. Last season, he had 37 catches for 408 yards — the most catches and yards of his career.

With the Jets, Patton reunites with their new offensive coordinator, John Morton, who was the 49ers’ receivers coach from 2011-14. So he has worked with Patton for two seasons.

Patton wasn’t much of a factor in the 49ers’ offense in his first two seasons, 2013-14, as he had six combined catches for 78 yards.

Coming out of last season, the Jets’ most prominent receivers are Decker, Enunwa, and Anderson. Smith, Peake, and Marshall will all compete with Patton, who turns 27 in August, for positioning on the Jets’ wide receiver depth chart.

Patton is the fifth outside free agent the Jets have signed this offseason, joining kicker Chandler Catanzaro, quarterback Josh McCown, left tackle Kelvin Beachum, and cornerback Morris Claiborne.

