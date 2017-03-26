Jets sign offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison. Could he beat out Wesley Johnson?



PHOENIX — The Jets on Tuesday announced that they signed Jonotthan Harrison, a versatile offensive lineman.

He was a non-tendered restricted free agent with the Colts. He entered the NFL undrafted in 2014, and has spent his entire career so far with the Colts. He has played in 44 games, with 23 starts — 10, nine, four in each of his three years. He is 25 years old.

Could he challenge Wesley Johnson for the Jets’ starting center spot, now that the organization has cut Nick Mangold?

Johnson received a second-round restricted free agent tender from the Jets, so he almost certainly will return in 2017. Johnson also entered the NFL in 2014. He has nine career starts, including eight last season and one in 2015. So he isn’t proven over the long haul, but the Jets really like his potential.

Harrison, who is 6-foot-4 and 308 pounds, can play various roles on the offensive line. Though that certainly doesn’t mean he will beat out Johnson for the Jets’ starting center job.

All of Harrison’s 19 starts from 2014-15 were at center. His four starts last year were at left guard. The Jets are set at their guard spots — Brian Winters on the right side, and James Carpenter on the left.

Last season, Harrison also saw action at left tackle, right tackle, center, and right guard for the Colts, as a reserve player. He played in 13 games last season.

