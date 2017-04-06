Jets sign tight end Brian Parker



The Jets have a new tight end … sort of.

Thursday afternoon, the team announced the signing/re-signing of Brian Parker. Parker, 24, spent two days with the Jets in September, but was waived after failing his physical. He did not sign with another team the rest of the year.

Parker is in his third season. He initially signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2015, was waived after training camp, and claimed by the Chiefs. He played in nine games that year, and caught one pass for six yards.

The Chiefs kept Parker throughout training camp and the preseason (he caught two passes for 20 yards in four games) last summer, but waived him during the final cutdown day. The Jets claimed him, but then cut him after he failed a physical.

Scouting reports coming out of college praised Parker as an equally effective blocker and receiver. In an interview with NFL Draft Diamonds, Parker compared himself to ex-Jets tight end Jace Amaro, whom the team released at the end of training camp last year.

The Jets tight end position is dire, there’s no denying that. Austin Seferian-Jenkins is the lone returning player of note, but he won’t be available to start the year. Last month, the NFL announced a two-game suspension for Jenkins after he violated the league’s policy and program for substance abuse.

Kiper: Trubisky to Jets makes sense

Seferian-Jenkins’ suspension stems from his DUI arrest in September, which was his second since 2013, and led to his release from the Buccaneers.

Seferian-Jenkins played two games for the Bucs before his release, and then seven games for the Jets after getting claimed. He finished with 13 catches for 154 yards and one touchdown.

Connor Hughes may be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Connor_J_Hughes. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 06 Apr 2017 20:15:01 +0000