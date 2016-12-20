Jets special teams coach Brant Boyer: 'Hell, no, I don't want to get fired'



FLORHAM PARK — It’s pretty hard to believe. Brant Boyer inherited one of the worst special teams units in the NFL … and then made them the worst special teams unit in the NFL.

In 2015, Football Outsiders ranked the Jets‘ special teams efficiency 25th in the league. This year, through 14 weeks, they’re dead last. Considering the former resulted in a job opening, it’s easy to see why Boyer’s seat could be getting a bit warm.

Boyer just hopes that’s not the case.

“Hell, no, I don’t want to get fired,” Boyer said on Wednesday.

Putting all these issues on Boyer is hard. Certainly some things have been out of his hands. Thanks to an abundance of injuries, many of the players Boyer counted on to have leadership roles have been taken away. They couldn’t play special teams. The Jets needed them on offense or defense.

Their replacements? An ever-changing rotation of roster castoffs from other teams.

Of the 11 players who took the field on the kickoff return in last week’s loss to the Dolphins, just three — Darron Lee, Bruce Carter, Marcus Williams — were actually on the Week 1 roster.

“It’s tough, I’m not going to lie, but that’s part of the profession,” Boyer said. “Guys who just got here two days ago? You show them what to do, and you try to bring them along. You bring them along slowly. At the end of the day, can they get the job done in the first week or two? You don’t know.

“It has been a frustrating year, there have been some injuries, but there is no excuse for me. It’s my job to get these kids ready. We’ll get it done.”

But it doesn’t excuse the somewhat regular miscues by Boyer’s unit, though. Just last week, a blown protection scheme resulted in a blocked punt, the Jets second of the season. The Dolphins picked the ball up and ran it in for a touchdown as part of their 20-point deficit inflation in the span of four minutes.

Rookie punter Lachlan Edwards has been more bad than good. Kicker Nick Folk has struggled with inconsistencies. The return game, again, has been anemic.

It’s one thing after another for Boyer. He patches one hole, just to see three more burst out. He called this the “toughest” year of his career. He just hopes it’s not his last year with the Jets.

“I learned a long time ago when I’m playing that if they can fire Peyton Manning, coaches, they can fire anybody, you do it long enough in this league, you’re going to get fired,” Boyer said. “Do I hope that happens? Hell no I don’t. I busted my ass to do the best I can here.

“I want to stay here. I want to finish the job I started.”

