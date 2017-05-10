Jets taking steps to improve leadership, Quincy Enunwa says



NEW YORK — Quincy Enunwawas about as blunt as he could be back in December. He had just finished cleaning out his locker, one day after the Jets‘ miserable 5-11 season mercifully came to an end.

The year was supposed to be one that ended with a playoff appearance. Instead, it was filled with drama. The problem was simple, Enunwa said, the Jets never felt like a team.

Apparently, Todd Bowles is trying to change that.

“Coach did a great job doing leadership things for us this year,” Enunwa said at the United Way of New York City’s Gridiron Gala in Midtown, where he and Giants linebacker Mark Herzlich and were honored for their charitable works. “We did a type of workout that builds character. A group came in and helped us out a little bit.

“That was cool to do. To build leadership and build relationships together. I think this year we’re going to be a stronger group.”

The Jets roster looks an awful lot different than it did a year ago. General manager Mike Maccagnan purged the team of its aging stars. In their place, young guys like Enunwa, whom the team hopes develop into capable replacements.

And for Enunwa specifically, that could mean expanding his role. As a rookie sixth-round pick in 2014, he essentially redshirted. In 2015, he played minimally. Last year, he was arguably the best player on offense. He caught 58 passes for 857 yards and four touchdowns — all career highs.

With Chan Gailey gone, and new offensive coordinator John Morton in his place, Enunwa hopes things get even better this year.

“Last year, I was almost in a box,” Enunwa said. “I wouldn’t be able to do the stuff everyone else was doing because we had guys who were capable of doing it. Now, everyone is on a level field. I can go out there and compete and show myself as the H position, and do more.”

The real question is who will be throwing Enunwa passes. Josh McCown, Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty will compete to be the Week 1 starter.

McCown is a soon-to-be 38-year-old who’s 2-20 as a starter since 2014. Hackenberg was a second-round pick last year, but didn’t play. Petty left much to be desired in six game appearances in 2016, and there are rumors the organization views him as nothing more than a backup.

Enunwa has been working out with all three during the Jets’ organized offseason workouts. He said McCown is a bit more athletic than he thought — citing his 360 dunking ability. As for Hackenberg?

“He has definitely taken a next step,” Enunwa said. “He has definitely gotten better. He knows what he has to work on. I’m excited for him to put it together.

“It’s hard when we’re going against air to really tell what he’s doing. But you can tell he has worked hard this offseason.”

