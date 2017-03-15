Jets talking contract terms with Josh McCown, report says



Free agent quarterback Josh McCown is visiting the Jets this weekend, and now, the two sides have begun discussions of possible contract terms, according to SNY.

This is a potential sign that McCown could join the Jets as their third quarterback (and likely Week 1 starter in 2017). He would join two young, unproven players — Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty — in the Jets’ quarterback room.

McCown has also visited the Cowboys, but in Dallas, he would be the backup to Dak Prescott. With the Jets, who need a proven veteran, McCown would have a legitimate chance to start.

Would McCown fit with the Jets? Well, it’s not like there are a ton of great free agent quarterback options out there for them — Jay Cutler and the like.

McCown could be a serviceable stopgap quarterback, as the Jets try to develop Hackenberg and Petty, and determine if either has a chance of starting for them. If the Jets determine that both young guys aren’t good options, the team could draft a quarterback in 2018.

McCown turns 38 in July. He had a strong year in 2013 with the Bears, as he threw 13 touchdowns and one interception, while playing in eight games, with five starts. His quarterback rating was 109.0.

But since? McCown hasn’t done much of anything, with Tampa Bay and the Browns, who recently cut him.

These are McCown’s stats from the past three years combined: 29 touchdowns, 24 interceptions, 79.3 rating. His teams went 2-20 in his starts, which obviously isn’t all on him, but some of it is. Yes, Tampa Bay and the Browns lacked talent, but McCown didn’t help matters.

