Jets' Todd Bowles declines to say if he wants Chan Gailey back



FLORHAM PARK — Jets coach Todd Bowles on Monday declined to say if he wants offensive coordinator Chan Gailey back in 2017.

“That’s something we’ve got to meet with the coaches about,” Bowles said. “I haven’t met with the coaches yet and discussed. So right now, until we go through the process, everything is as is. We’ll meet in the next couple days with everybody, and we’ll go over that. We’ll discuss everything as we go forward.

“I think Chan is a hell of a coach. That’s why I hired him in the first place. Going forward, me and him will sit down and have a private discussion, and we’ll go from there.”

When pressed, Bowles wouldn’t budge on whether or not he’d like to retain Gailey for 2017, which will only further fuel speculation that Gailey could be fired.

“I’m not going to comment on coaches or players until I meet with everybody during the week,” Bowles said. “I owe them that respect.”

The Jets’ offense struggled this season under Gailey, who turns 65 on Thursday. That led to speculation — which Gailey didn’t exactly squash — that he could either retire or be removed as the Jets’ coordinator.

When Bowles took over the Jets before the 2015, he hired Gailey as his offensive coordinator. Bowles had long targeted Gailey to run his offense, in the event that Bowles would become a head coach. Bowles successfully lured Gailey out of a semi-retirement/two-year absence from coaching to lead the Jets’ offense.

While that offense surged in 2015, it was a mess this season, as quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and wide receiver Brandon Marshall struggled, and receiver Eric Decker missed all but three games with a shoulder injury.

So how did Gailey do in 2016, as the Jets went 5-11?

8 Jets cuts, to create $54 million in cap space

“I don’t think he did very well,” Bowles said. “I don’t think I did very well. I don’t think any coach did very well with the record we had.”

The Jets finished 2015 ranked 14th in Football Outsiders’ offensive DVOA ratings. Entering Week 17 this year, the Jets were 31st.

Darryl Slater may be reached at dslater@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @DarrylSlater. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

This article passed through the Full-Text RSS service – if this is your content and you’re reading it on someone else’s site, please read the FAQ at fivefilters.org/content-only/faq.php#publishers.

Recommended article: The Guardian’s Summary of Julian Assange’s Interview Went Viral and Was Completely False.



Published at Mon, 02 Jan 2017 18:48:00 +0000