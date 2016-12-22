Jets vs. Patriots: Everything you need to know | Will Todd Bowles coach?



FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Just when you thought the Jets‘ couldn’t be dealt another blow …

Friday afternoon, head coach Todd Bowles was admitted to the hospital and remained there in stable condition Friday night. He did not travel with the team to Foxborough, and his status for Saturday’s game against the Patriots is in question. If Bowles cannot coach, assistant Mike Caldwell will fill in.

The Jets have not yet announced if Bowles will or won’t attend the game. It’s going to come down to if the doctors give him clearance or not.

As all await word from the Jets, here’s everything you need to know heading into the game.

What’s the deal with Todd Bowles? The Jets sent shockwaves throughout their fan base when they announced Bowles’ trip to the hospital. Some details are still unknown, but here is everything confirmed.

Who is Mike Caldwell? If Bowles doesn’t coach on Saturday, his replacement will be assistant Mike Caldwell. Jets fans know all about Kacy Rodgers and Chan Gailey, because they meet the media every week. Here’s the lowdown on Bowles’ potential fill-in.

Hackenberg watch: Could Hackenberg actually be … active this week? Seriously, there is a chance. Bowles said on Thursday it’s “possible,” actually. But don’t get your hopes up. Even if Hackenberg is active, it doesn’t mean he’ll play.

How’s Bryce Petty feeling? Petty took an ugly, ugly show in the Jets’ loss to the Dolphins last week. It doesn’t appear to have had any horrid effects, though. Petty practiced fully, and will start against the Patriots. Here’s what he had to say about the injury.

To beat the Patriots: As mentioned just above, Petty is going to start. It will be the fourth start of his career, and third in a row. What should fans expect? Here’s what Petty must accomplish against New England.

Hindsight is 20/20. It’s easy to pick apart what the Jets did this offseason, compared to what they should have done. They didn’t make the best moves. What could they have done? These moves could have prevented this terrible season.

