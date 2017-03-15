Jets were 'out' on Dont'a Hightower after troubling physical, source says



Money wasn’t necessarily the reason the Jets dropped out of the Dont’a Hightower sweepstakes after his visit with the team Monday.

It appears general manager Mike Maccagnan was scared off by the linebacker’s physical state.

Before Hightower took his trip to Florham Park, Maccagnan offered him a five-year contract worth roughly $55 million, a league source told NJ Advance Media. The deal could have earned a max value of $62.5 million if Hightower was active for every game during the five-year span, and made the Pro Bowl each year.

The contract offered by the Jets was significantly more than the one New England had on the table ($8.75 million per year), so Hightower visited with the team. It was here where things went bad.

After giving Hightower a physical, the Jets “were not comfortable” offering him a deal, the source said, confirming PFT’s report from Thursday night. They never made a second offer, and were considered out of the running. Hightower then visited the Steelers on Tuesday, before re-signing with the Patriots on Wednesday.

Hightower’s new contract with the Patriots is for four years and worth $43.5 million. The deal includes $19 million guaranteed.

Concerns with Hightower’s health are legitimate. In his five-year career, he has played just one full season. He missed two games as a rookie, eight games total from 2014-2015, and three games last year.

If the Jets did sign Hightower, assuming he was healthy, he would have been an improvement on defense. Without him, though, the Jets linebacking situation is still solid.

Veteran David Harris will return, along with last year’s first-round pick Darron Lee. Harris led the Jets with 95 tackles last season. Lee was second with 73.

Connor Hughes may be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Connor_J_Hughes. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

