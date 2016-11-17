Jets won't pick up Calvin Pryor's 5th-year option, source confirms



This comes as no surprise, but the Jets will not pick up strong safety Calvin Pryor‘s fifth-year option, a league source confirmed.

Tuesday was the deadline to do so.

The Jets just drafted safeties in Rounds 1 and 2 — Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye — so it’s pretty clear Pryor (the No. 18 overall pick in 2014) isn’t part of their future plans.

Pryor is now entering the final year of his rookie contract, and will be a free agent after 2017. The Jets could still trade him this offseason.

The Jets not picking up Pryor’s option was first reported by NFL Network.

Through three seasons, he hasn’t been a big-impact player. He has two career interceptions and two forced fumbles in 44 games.

The NFL hasn’t yet announced the 2018 fifth-year option salary figures, which vary by position. Players selected outside the top 10, like Pryor, have lower fifth-year option figures than players selected in the top 10. But the Jets had a good idea of what Pryor’s number would be.

Based on the 2017 fifth-year option figure for safeties selected outside the top 10 ($5.676 million) — and factoring in inflation — Pryor’s number likely would be around $6 million in 2018. But since the Jets didn’t exercise the option (as expected), that’s a moot point now.

A team picking up a player’s 2018 fifth-year option right now really isn’t a binding decision. The salary is currently guaranteed only against major injury. It doesn’t become fully guaranteed until the beginning of the 2018 league year, next March.

But if a player isn’t in a team’s future plans — as is obviously the case with Pryor (who could still be traded this offseason) — then there is no point in picking up the option anyway.

