Jets' Woody Johnson at NFL owners meeting with brother Christopher Wold Johnson



PHOENIX — Woody Johnson is still the owner of the Jets. As he said during the Super Bowl, he is not officially the United States’ ambassador to the United Kingdom, even though President Donald Trump essentially named him as such during a January press conference.

But Johnson is attending the NFL owners meetings … with brother Christopher Wold Johnson and team president Neil Glat. A report in January indicated Johnson’s brother would take over day-to-day control of the Jets if and when Woody was named ambassador. Glat would also presumably assume a larger role as well.

Christopher and Glat have not been in attendance for the owners meetings in recent years.

Johnson wouldn’t comment on his possible role as ambassador or the state of the Jets. He doesn’t have any scheduled media availability during the owners meetings.

Johnson bought the Jets in 2000, and has been a relatively involved owner since. Under his ownership, the Jets haven’t experienced much success, though. They’ve made the playoffs six times in 17 years under Johnson. They have a record of 132-140 in the regular season (136-146 overall) in his time as owner. They’re currently in a six-year playoff drought — their longest since 1992-1997. Their record over the past six seasons is 41-55.

As an ambassador, Johnson’s primary goal will be to present American policies to the U.K., and U.K. policies back to the U.S. He’s the main channel of communication between the two countries. He can also play a role in treaty negotiations, directing diplomatic trade activity, visa services and will oversee cultural relations. This, obviously, will prevent Johnson from being involved in day-to-day operations of the Jets. Which is why Christopher would take over.

Woody would still be the owner of the Jets, and still likely have a say in any major, significant changes involving the franchise.

Christopher Wold Johnson is 58, 12 years younger than Woody. He’s Woody’s only living brother. He has never worked for the Johnson and Johnson company, the family business. Christopher isn’t as visible in the Republican political landscape as Woody. But check out this 2008 John McCain presidential campaign event document published by The Washington Post. Woody is listed as the event’s chairman, while Mr. and Mrs. Christopher W. Johnson are listed as the event’s co-chairmen, along with many others.

Woody Johnson has long been a prominent Republican fundraiser. After initially supporting Jeb Bush’s campaign during the primary, Johnson shifted his support to Trump when he secured the nomination. (Johnson initially was the national finance chairman for Bush’s failed campaign.)

Johnson served as vice chairman of Trump’s victory committee. Johnson also hosted high-dollar fundraisers for Trump’s campaign. Plus, Johnson is on Trump’s inaugural committee. Incoming presidents typically reward big-money supporters with ambassador posts like this.

Published at Sun, 26 Mar 2017 23:37:54 +0000