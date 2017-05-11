Jets work out ex-Patriots RB Stevan Ridley, source confirms. Should they sign him?



The Jets recently worked out free agent running back Stevan Ridley, a league source confirmed. Could they sign him to provide some depth at the position?

Ridley, 28, began his NFL career with the Patriots, from 2011-14. He was with the Jets in 2015, when he carried 36 times in nine games. Last season, Ridley played in one game, for the Falcons, and had three carries. Can he revive his career in 2017?

Ridley was limited to six games in 2014 — his contract year — by a torn ACL and MCL in his knee. The previous two years, he ran for 773 and 1,263 yards, plus seven and 12 touchdowns.

Coming off the injury in 2015, he ran for 90 yards with the Jets. He had just seven rushing yards last season. Will he ever be the same running back again, or even close to it? He is certainly working toward that goal, at least.

Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan gave Ridley a chance once before, fresh off his knee injury in 2015. Will Maccagnan like what he sees from Ridley this time around?

Last season, Ridley spent April through August with the Lions. He then was briefly with the Colts, late in the preseason. After being out of the league for almost two months, he caught on with the Falcons from late October through late November. He hasn’t been with a team since.

Ridley’s workout with the Jets was first reported by NFL Network.

The Jets’ top two running backs are currently Matt Forte and Bilal Powell. The Jets also just drafted a running back, Elijah McGuire, in Round 6. The other running backs currently on the Jets’ roster are Romar Morris and Brandon Wilds.

Darryl Slater may be reached at dslater@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @DarrylSlater. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

