Jimmy Garoppolo to Browns? Richard Sherman to Cowboys? 10 NFL trades that should happen

Jimmy Garoppolo to Browns? Richard Sherman to Cowboys? 10 NFL trades that should happen

Jimmy Garoppolo to Browns? Richard Sherman to Cowboys? 10 NFL trades that should happen


By Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

There’s nothing like a good NFL trade rumor. With most of the big names and impact players off the free-agent market and the 2017 NFL Draft still over a month away, one avenue exists to adding big-time players to the fold: Trades.

While blockbuster NFL trades are less common than in either Major League Baseball or the NBA, it’s still fun to speculate on rumors, news and possible deals that come down between now and NFL Draft weekend.

Jimmy Garoppolo to Browns

The Patriots have added Brandin Cooks, Stephon Gilmore, Dwayne Allen and Dont’a Hightower. This looks like team gunning for another undefeated season, not thinking about three years down the line. Garoppolo is a great insurance policy for Tom Brady, but the best quarterback ever doesn’t look to be declining at all. If the Browns offer the No. 12 overall pick in the draft, it’s hard imagine the Patriots turning it down. Cleveland gets its franchise quarterback and the Patriots add an impact player to make another Super Bowl run.

Richard Sherman to Cowboys

What’s the right offer for Richard Sherman? Would a late first-round pick (plus a conditional third rounder) get it done? If so, the win-now Cowboys should add a player made for Jerry Jones’ team. Sherman could be the missing piece to a Super Bowl winner, just like Deion Sanders was decades ago.

Marshawn Lynch to Raiders

Here’s one I didn’t expect to be writing. While some reports suggest an outright release could occur, the Seahawks should at least recoup some value for Lynch’s rights. If Lynch has anything left in the tank after a year in retirement, he’s the perfect back for Oakland.

Published at Sat, 18 Mar 2017 13:00:00 +0000

