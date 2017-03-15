Joey Boots, Howard Stern 'Wack Packer,' died of heroin overdose, report says



The death of Joey Boots, the member of Howard Stern’s “Wack Pack” who passed away in December, was ruled a heroin overdose yesterday by the New York City medical examiner, according to multiple reports.

Boots, whose real name was Joseph Bassolino, died in his Bronx apartment on Dec. 23. He was found dead by High Pitch Erik, a fellow “Wack Packer,” while recording a live podcast, TMZ reported in December. Boots was 49 years old.

The death was determined to be accidental, caused by “acute heroin intoxication,” Julie Bolcer, a spokeswoman for the medical examiner, said on Monday. Over the years, Boots had spoken frankly on the Howard Stern Show about his struggles with drug addiction.

Boots made his mark on Stern’s show with his popularization of the catchphrase, “Baba Booey,” a nickname for Stern show producer Gary Dell’abate. Fans of the show have heard the phrase used by Boots during prank phone calls and live television broadcasts. In turn, Stern would often air a playlist of his favorite “Baba Booeys” shouted in public.

After Boots was found dead, Stern hosted ” target=”_blank”>a special tribute to the longtime superfan in January. Nicole Bass, 52, another “Wack Pack” member, died last month. The former bodybuilder and WWF wrestler from Queens went brain dead after suffering a heart attack and was subsequently taken off of life support, Pro Wrestling Sheet reported. Last year, another Stern “Wack Packer” — George Harvey, better known as Crackhead Bob — was found dead in his apartment in Texas.

