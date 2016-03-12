John Moore's 2 goals not enough as Devils fall to Maple Leafs | Rapid reaction



TORONTO — Two goals from defenseman John Moore weren’t enough for the Devils on Thursday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs scored three straight goals in the first and second periods to take control en route to a 4-2 win over the Devils at the Air Canada Centre.

Why final 10 games are vital for Hall

Things started well for the Devils when Moore scored on the team’s first shot of the game, sneaking a shot through the legs of goalie Curtis McElhinney from the right circle during a delayed penalty. McElhinney appeared to make the stop, but he never fully secured the puck before it trickled in net 2:59 into play.

But the Maple Leafs tied it minutes later on a miscue from goalie Keith Kinkaid. Kinkaid made a save on a Maple Leafs power play, but when attempting to cover the puck near the right post, Kinkaid pushed it into the middle of the crease, where Josh Peivo poked it in at 5:46.

The Leafs took the lead for good when William Nylander rifled in a shot over Kinkaid’s left shoulder at 18:17 in the first.

New Jersey native James van Riemsdyk pushed the Leafs’ lead to 3-1 when he easily punched in a rebound 2:04 into the second period.

Moore scored his second of the night on a third-period power play, sending a shot from the point past McElhinney with 10:56 to play.

Connor Brown put the game aay for the Leafs with an empty netter with 45.1 seconds left.

Kinkaid in net: Kinkaid made his 19th start and 22nd appearance on Thursday night, marking another chance he’s gotten late in the season as the Devils rotate goalies more frequently.

The Devils’ backup will be an unrestricted free agent after the season, and he knows he has plenty to play for in the final weeks of the season.

“The more consistent I play, the better I think I play and do,” Kinkaid said. “This is the only place I haven’t been a starter, so I just got to keep working no matter what. Sometimes breaks happens.

“I feel like my game’s come a long way. I’m ready for whatever happens.”

Injuries: Forwards Michael Cammalleri and Jacob Josefson continue to skate on their own, but there is no indication on a possible return for the two. Forward Devante Smith-Pelly did not skate and he remains week-to-week.

Next up: The Devils return to New Jersey for a three-game home stand. They open with the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Prudential Center, followed by the Dallas Stars at 5 p.m. on Sunday. They conclude with the Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

