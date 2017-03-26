Jon Gosslin launching career as male stripper in N.J. — but is it April Fool's joke?



Jon Gosselin, the henpecked father of eight whose marriage spectacularly impoded on reality TV, is making his debut as a stripper in a “Magic Mike”-style revue in Atlantic City on Saturday. Which just so happens to be April 1. Coincidence or not?

Gosselin starred in the basic-cable staple “Jon & Kate Plus 8,” about he and wife Kate raising twins and septuplets in Bucks County, Pa., until revelations in 2009 that he was cheating on her and allegations that she verbally abused him ended their marriage. After many tabloid-friendly twists and turns, Gosselin reinvented himself as a DJ in 2015, and is now working as part of the Senate DJ group out of Dusk Nightclub inside Caesars.

He tells Entertainment Tonight that he is joining the Dusk’s Men Untamed Revue Show, described on the club’s website as an “extravagant blend of sexy and class,” with his first show Saturday night.

“I’m an integral part of the show,” he tells ET. “Being part of something is a blessing. Since I joined Senate DJ I’ve felt like I belong to something and I’m not just out there on my own — I feel as if I’m part of a fraternity or brotherhood.”

General admission tickets are $40, or you can plump for a VIP package that includes booth seating and Champagne for $250 and up. Tickets are available here.

No plans next weekend? Check it out, my big debut…? AC, Caesars, Dusk, untamed, Saturday April 1st! https://t.co/Qz1UhhSdpvpic.twitter.com/KsnpQrK0Bv — Jon Gosselin (@jgosselin10) March 23, 2017

Vicki Hyman may be reached at vhyman@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @vickihy or like her on Facebook. Find NJ.com/Entertainment on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 27 Mar 2017 15:56:33 +0000