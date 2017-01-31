Joseph Blandisi recall caps busy day for Devils: What it all means



NEWARK — Joseph Blandisi will get another crack with the Devils in the NHL after making a big impact in his first season.

Blandisi was called up to the Devils from Albany on Thursday, capping a busy day of transactions that gave a quick change to the Devils roster.

The 22-year-old Blandisi, who recorded 17 points in 41 games last season, will take the place for forward Luke Gazdic. Gazdic was placed on waivers at noon on Thursday.

The immediate plan for Gazdic is not clear — if he clears waivers, the Devils can keep him practicing in New Jersey or send him to Albany within 30 days. But coach John Hynes said Gazdic will not play in any of the three coming games before the Devils’ bye week, so the move gives them more flexibility.

Blandisi dealt with an injury in the middle of the AHL season in Albany, but recently returned to action. In 28 AHL games this season, Blandisi has 23 points, and he was named an AHL All-Star.

When Albany coach Rick Kowalsky gave NJ Advance Media an update of Blandisi’s development in January, he talked about his impact in the offensive zone.

“He’s a guy who plays with energy, passion, a high compete level. At this level, he’s going to have success with that,” Kowalsky said. “He’s continuing to focus on playing without the puck and again, playing defensively and being patient when he doesn’t have it. When he does get it back, he has the ability to make plays and get up the ice.”

Along with the Blandisi and Gazdic change, the Devils placed defenseman Jon Merrill on injured reserve with an upper body injury, retroactive to Jan. 31. Before being placed on IR, Hynes said Merrill would miss least Friday’s game against the Calgary Flames and Saturday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

With the IR move, Merrill will miss Monday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, but he would be eligible to return after the Devils’ bye week.

“We thought his game was really starting to come around and he was playing really well for us,” Hynes said about Merrill. “But it doesn’t seem anything too serious.”

Fortunately for the Devils, defenseman and captain Andy Greene expects to be activated off IR before Friday’s game, so he will slot right into Merrill’s spot.

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

