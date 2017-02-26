Joy to heartbreak: How Devils missed chance in roller coaster loss to Rangers

Henrique’s wrap-around

The Devils got a crucial goal late in the second period to trim the deficit to 2-1 entering the second intermission, wth forward Adam Henrique throwing a wrap-around shot through the legs of Rangers goalie Antti Raanta. Henrique was just trying to get something on goal and at least get a rebound chance, but it found the back of the net. He credited a save by goalie Cory Schneider on the other end for setting up the play.

“Schneids made a huge save right before,” Henrique said. “You see that lots of times, big save and you go down the other end and score. It was some momentum for us at the time.”