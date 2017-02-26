Joy to heartbreak: How Devils missed chance in roller coaster loss to Rangers
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
NEWARK — The Devils went through a roller coaster game against the Rangers on Sunday, appearing to piece together a dramatic comeback before having the rug pulled out from under them in a 4-3 overtime loss. Here’s how the Devils clawed back against their rival, and how the Rangers eventually put the Devils away.
Early hole
The game started just like it ended for the Devils, with them getting some offensive pressure but still falling behind early. The Rangers took a 1-0 lead in the first period on their second shot after the Devils sent seven on goal, and they were up 2-0 after one period.
Henrique’s wrap-around
The Devils got a crucial goal late in the second period to trim the deficit to 2-1 entering the second intermission, wth forward Adam Henrique throwing a wrap-around shot through the legs of Rangers goalie Antti Raanta. Henrique was just trying to get something on goal and at least get a rebound chance, but it found the back of the net. He credited a save by goalie Cory Schneider on the other end for setting up the play.
“Schneids made a huge save right before,” Henrique said. “You see that lots of times, big save and you go down the other end and score. It was some momentum for us at the time.”
74-second swing
The Devils couldn’t have asked for a better start to the third period, when forward Kyle Palmieri scored twice in the first 74 seconds to put the Devils up 3-2. After creating pressure at points early, the Devils finally appeared to have traction.
“We came out in the third and did what we needed to do,” Palmieri said. “We were down by a goal, and a couple minutes in, we’re up. We gave up the lead in the end but there are some positives to draw out of it.”
Killer instinct needed
The Devils kept the pressure on once they went up 3-2, racking up shots early in the third period. In their minds, they did everything right other than one thing.
“Score the next one,” Henrique said. “That’s where you want to find that killer instinct and be able to go up by two and go from there. I thought we still played well, so it is a tough one to give up.”
