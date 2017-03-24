Judge gives go-ahead to 'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice's legal malpractice lawsuit



“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice will have her day in court over her allegations that her former bankruptcy attorney’s work was so flawed it landed her in federal prison for fraud.

New Jersey Superior Court Judge Louis S. Sceusi reinstated the legal malpractice lawsuit against James Kridel of Clifton earlier this week. The lawsuit alleges that Kridel’s mistakes in handling her 2009 bankruptcy led to her plea deal five years later for bankruptcy fraud (in addition to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in a mortgage scheme that predated the bankruptcy) and ultimately a year-long prison stint. Kridel has called the lawsuit “absurd,” blaming the Giudices for giving him inaccurate information.

The legal malpractice lawsuit had been on hold for nearly a year while Giudice’s lawyers wrestled with the trustee representing her creditors in federal bankruptcy court over who would get any potential winnings in the lawsuit. They eventually agreed to share any award, with Giudice getting 55 percent and her creditors 45 percent. In December, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Stacey Meisel lifted a stay allowing the malpractice lawsuit to proceed in state court, although Kridel’s attorney is appealing that ruling.

At this point, the legal malpractice lawsuit will likely not go to trial until 2018. While a settlement is always possible, Giudice’s attorney Anthony Rainone tells NJ.com that there have been “no overtures of a desire to resolve the case” from Kridel’s camp. Kridel’s lawyer Carl Poggi had no comment on the case.

Teresa Giudice is currently taping the eighth season of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” while Joe Giudice is a year into his 41-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution at Fort Dix.

