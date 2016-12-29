Kacy Rodgers wants Darrelle Revis back with Jets in '17, but does Revis want to return?



FLORHAM PARK — Kacy Rodgers is the Jets‘ defensive coordinator. He is not the head coach, general manager, or owner.

But if constructing the team’s roster was among his duties, he’d bring struggling cornerback Darrelle Revis back in 2017. No questions asked.

“The thing I will say is Darrelle is a heckuva football player and I’m glad he’s on our team,” Rodgers said. “I wouldn’t bet against him going forward.”

It’s hard to find a player underperforming more on defense this year than No. 24. Despite a team-high $17 million cap hit (the highest cap hit of any non-quarterback in the NFL), the future Hall of Famer doesn’t have a single interception, just four defended passes, and is allowing a quarterback rating of 109.8 when targeted, according to ProFootballFocus.com.

Revis is regularly beaten by, not just the best of the best receivers, but anyone lining up in front of him (Rams wideout Kenny Britt torched him for over 100 yards). On more than one occasion, he looked to have given up and shied away from contact.

On the practice field, though, Rodgers says he’s still the same guy.

“We just watched him have two picks today in practice,” Rodgers said. “This guy’s still working hard. Still doing everything you ask of him. True pro. Asks good questions in the meetings, from that standpoint, we know exactly what we have.”

Swan Song: Is this it for these Jets?

The Jets are going to have a decision to make regarding Revis this offseason. If they cut him before the second day of the new league year, they can free $9 million in cap space and be on the books for just $6 million. If Revis signs on and plays for another team, his salary with said new team would alleviate of some of the $6 million hit.

If on the Jets, though, Revis will have a cap hit of $15.33 million. Combine his declining production with climbing age (he’ll turn 32 in July), and cutting the cornerback doesn’t seem like such an asinine move.

On Thursday, Revis, who said he has been getting picks “all year” in practice, was asked if he thought this weekend would be his final game with the Jets. He scoffed at the question, eluding to being under contract “until 2019.”

When asked how badly he wants to keep playing, Revis said, “keep playing what?” before he reiterated, “I’m under contract,” and said, “it’s my job.”

At some point, Revis has to want to play for more than a paycheck, no? There has to be some fire burning inside before each game?

If there is, Revis isn’t doing a great job of showing it. He shook off the question and instead took a rather cavalier approach.

“Yeah. I’m still playing. Yeah. So,” Revis said before sarcastically laughing. “Any other questions?”

Connor Hughes may be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Connor_J_Hughes. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

This article passed through the Full-Text RSS service – if this is your content and you’re reading it on someone else’s site, please read the FAQ at fivefilters.org/content-only/faq.php#publishers.

Recommended article: The Guardian’s Summary of Julian Assange’s Interview Went Viral and Was Completely False.



Published at Thu, 29 Dec 2016 21:13:23 +0000