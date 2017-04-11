Kearny man admitted killing mother of his kids, criminal complaint says



A Kearny man had blood on his hand and clothing and admitted to investigators that he fatally stabbed the mother of his children last night, his criminal complaint revealed.

Jose Castro-Lavado, 36, is charged with murdering Luisa Cristina Reyna-Tello, 46, who was found stabbed multiple times inside her apartment at 133 Chestnut St. just before 7 p.m. Monday.

Castro-Lavado and Reyna-Tello had three children together.

Castro-Lavado, faces up to life in prison if convicted of murder, made his first appearance on the charges this afternoon in Criminal Justice Reform Court in Jersey City via video link from Hudson County jail in Kearny.

At the hearing before Superior Court Judge Vincent J. Militello, Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Najma Rana said the state has filed a motion to have Castro-Lavado detained pending trial. A detention hearing is scheduled Monday.

The criminal complaint noted that investigators found blood in the apartment and there was no sign of forced entry.

Militello told Castro-Lavado, who is an undocumented immigrant, that he can be deported if found guilty of certain crimes. The judge also told Castro-Lavado he can be barred from re-entering the country should leave voluntarily and he could be barred from becoming a naturalized citizen.

