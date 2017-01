Keep or Dump: Which Jets' UFAs are worth retaining?



Chan Gailey is no longer the offensive coordinator. The Jets next OC will likely want to use the tight end more than Gailey did during his two-year run here.

Reminder: Gailey didn’t use the tight end.

Davis’ speciality is blocking, but struggled a bit with that last season. The Jets still have Austin Seferian-Jenkins under contract, and will look to add another in free agency or the draft.

