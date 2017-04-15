Kids scramble to collect 100,000 Easter eggs on N.J. beach (PHOTOS)



OCEAN CITY — More than 100,000 Easter eggs were scattered along the beaches here for the Great Egg Hunt Saturday afternoon.

In less than 10 minutes, they were all gone.

The children picked up eggs as quickly as possible, some dropping eggs as they ran to collect more. There were six fenced-in areas between 11th and 14th streets, each for a different age group.

Approximately 5,000 of the eggs contained prizes such as candy and small toys. There were also a few “grand prize” eggs, awarding a few lucky kids a new bike or other big prize.

Published at Sat, 15 Apr 2017 20:38:43 +0000