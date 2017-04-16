Killing streamed on Facebook Live sparks manhunt, report says







CLEVELAND — Law enforcement authorities in Ohio have launched a manhunt for a man they say streamed the killing of an elderly man on Facebook Live on Easter Sunday.

Cleveland.com has reported Steve Stephens is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting just south of Interstate 90 in the Glenville section of the city.

At a press conference during which authorities urged Stephens to turn himself in, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson identified the victim as an “elderly gentleman.”

CBS News reported that in the video, which has since been removed from Facebook, Stephens can be seen approaching the man on the street and telling him to say a woman’s name, before pulling out a gun and shooting him in the head before walking away.

Stevens has reportedly said the confirmed homicide and additional killings he has claimed are because of the woman.

In additional Facebook posts, Stephens claimed responsibility for other killings that have yet to be verified by law enforcement, the reports stated.

Media update on shooting suspect Steve Stephens https://t.co/FTTPJW3X44 — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 16, 2017

