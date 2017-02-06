Lady Gaga's Super Bowl 2017 halftime show review: Sequins over substance



HOUSTON — There is a sort of fearlessness, a daredevil streak, that allows some of us humans to willfully leap from the roof of a football stadium, supported only by two cables, and descend a few-dozen stories down into the single greatest moment of our lives.

Then there is social fearlessness. It provides the courage to speak up for your beliefs, for unity and for those who don’t possess a platform nearly as grand as your own.

Unfortunately Lady Gaga pursued only the former in her Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Sunday night, as the dance-pop star delivered a fierce 13 minutes of hits and sharp choreography in an almost vintage, singularly focused performance — a tactic the most massive music gig on Earth has avoided in recent years.

Gaga was laser-aimed throughout, her eyes pinned to the camera beneath a sequined face mask equal parts KISS and ’90s Bedazzler. True-to-form platinums, golds, spikes, studs and neon-white shoulder pads followed.

The performance, as epically as it began with Gaga going full “Mission: Impossible” (or Pink at the Grammys) from the NRG Stadium rafters, was themed innocuously, as a vague American celebration: ultra-moused blonde hair, ruby red pin-up lipstick, star props galore, and hundreds of drones creating a red-and-blue American flag in the sky above the Houston venue. To the scene, Gaga sang a mashup of “God Bless America” and “This Land Is Your Land.”

Truly, before anyone deems me unpatriotic, all of this was fine, in essence. For fans of the 30-year-old New York songstress, it was an electric, thematically deft performance and a wholly sufficient cross-section of Gaga’s career thus far.

But fans who have followed Gaga as a leonine social activist over the last decade had to assume she would say something — anything — addressing the country’s current state of division, hate and intolerance, from both sides of the spectrum. Even if it fell flat, she’d at least try, we thought.

But Gaga wore only a poker face toward the day’s inescapable issues this night, as the artist born Stefani Germanotta stuck to the hits and unleashed what will be remembered as an energizing, yet very safe performance, tethered to an uninspiring football matchup, and a Pepsi sponsor now bereft of sugar(!).

Plenty of viewers will argue that it was best for Gaga to keep her politics walled away from the football and entertainment realms, especially in this holiday-like Super extravaganza. And those commenters will be the same folks who haven’t closely followed the artist born Stefani Germanotta — grinning agreeability has never been Mother Monster’s persona. Her audacity has gotten her this far, and for better or worse it’s what got her this gig.

But when the girl in the meat dress had her chance to make a real statement, and be it from powers beyond or from her own discretion, she just didn’t go for it. Even Beyonce, a mega-star not particularly known for stirring the political pot, took Black Panther swag to the American audience last year. Why not Gaga, who has been outspoken in several social equality campaigns and last summer stood at the City Hall steps in Los Angeles and tearfully read the names of those killed in the Orlando nightclub massacre?

That mix of “God Bless America” and “This Land Is Your Land” — punctuated with a cutesy “one nation under god” note — was that meant to be some grand statement of nationwide unity? Maybe. And was not saying much of anything the most audacious stunt she could have pulled? Again, maybe, but I just didn’t buy it from the artist who rarely doles subtle messages.

On America’s ultimate stage, a pointed wake-up call — something memorable — would have, in the long run, done more good than this gentle nudge.

Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show Set List:

“God Bless America” / “This Land Is Your Land”

“Edge of Glory”/ “Poker Face”

“Born This Way”

“Telephone”

“Million Reasons”

“Bad Romance”

