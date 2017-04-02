Landmark Loew's will show '1984' on Tuesday



JERSEY CITY — The Landmark Loew’s will be showing Michael Radford’s “1984” on Tuesday, joining nearly 200 other theaters across the nation.

The film is based on George Orwell’s novel “1984” that described a dystopian society overseen by “Big Brother.” The book, published in 1949, became a best seller again just after President Trump’s inauguration.

At the 7:30 p.m. screening, the Jersey City Free Public Library Foundation will be giving out free copies of Orwell’s novel to the first 100 attendees. Following the screening, attendees are invited to stay for a discussion exploring the challenges cultural organizations and the press face in the United States face.

The panel includes Christine Goodman, the founder and past director of Art House Productions in Jersey City; John Beekman of the New Jersey Room of the Jersey City Free Public Library; Patrick Villanova, City Editor at The Jersey Journal; and Colin Egan, director of the Loew’s Jersey Theatre.

The event is $10 for adults and $5 for children, with proceeds going to the Jersey City Free Public Library Foundation and Friends of the Loew’s.

