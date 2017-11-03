Landmark North Jersey restaurant & inn abruptly closes doors



WAYNE – After nearly 50 years, the owners of Paris Inn Restaurant in Wayne are calling it quits, citing financial burdens.

In a Facebook message posted around 2 p.m. on Sunday, the owners of the Wayne landmark say the business became a “true burden on us.”

“It is very complicated and a lot involved to try to explain our business to all it’s not possible (sic),” the post reads. “However, we TRULY are VERY sorry for any inconveniences this decision has caused our customers. It was certainly not intentional.”

The owners said deposits for private parties with the restaurant will be refunded, and written letters are being sent to those customers.

“We have owned and operated the Paris Inn for almost 50 years and dedicated our lives to this operation,” the owners wrote on Facebook. “We are able to hold our heads up high and not (be) ashamed of our decision.”

Alex Napoliello may be reached at anapoliello@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @alexnapoNJ. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

