Lazy Girl Guacamole: Putting perfect avocados to use easily





A friend of mine was hosting a party recently and asked me to bring guacamole. “I have bad luck with avocados,” she noted. Girl, we’ve all been there.

You buy a granite-hard avocado, bring it home and faithfully monitor it on your kitchen counter, waiting (and waiting) for it to ripen. Hallelujah! It’s soft! Let’s just crack it open and…… it’s mushy and brown. You’re crushed as you realize you must now start over and basically wait another whole week before you can eat an avocado. You then cry into your avocado-less taco.

To avoid brown mush (and just for the record, there are no guarantees here), treat your precious avocados as the sacred fruit they are. At the grocery store, keep them far away from the bottom of the shopping cart where they will undoubtedly be crushed under a can of soup. When it’s time to bag, always pack them with the eggs, so they are assured first class treatment. If they’re not bruised in transit, chances are quite good that the avocados will remain perfectly pale green. Cut them open when they give ever so slightly to the touch.

This guacamole is traditional by no means at all. Lazy Girl Guacamole involves no fine chopping of jalapenos, and instead gets its flavor from a jar of salsa verde. Taste often as you combine ingredients, as your palate will dictate most of the ‘cooking’ here. If the salsa is mild to begin with, you may like to use a pretty heavy hand with the hot sauce.

Oh, and if you need your avocados to ripen on the double, simply place them in a sealed brown paper bag with a ripe banana and check back in a day. No more avocado problems.

LAZY GIRL GUACAMOLE

6 ripe avocados

1 cup jarred salsa verde

1/3 cup finely chopped cilantro

salt and pepper, to taste

hot sauce, to taste

1. Cut the avocados open, remove the pits, and use a spoon to scoop out the flesh into a large mixing bowl.

2. Use a potato masher or fork to mash the avocados to desired level of chunkiness.

Stir in the salsa verde and cilantro.

3. Taste the guacamole. Add salt, pepper, and hot sauce.

4. Refrigerate and cover well with plastic wrap until ready to serve.

Serve with tortilla chips. This recipe will yield three cups of guacamole.

