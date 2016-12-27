Lemon Drop Punch: A drink for a Happy New Year



And now, George Michael. This year just keeps piling on the awful, doesn’t it?

When a truly subpar year hands you lemons, the only choice is to make a strong drink to see you through until the ball drops. This Lemon Drop Punch is a great choice for those hosting a New Year’s Eve party.

Sweet, sour, and a little bitter, this libation is reminiscent of all the emotions associated with 2016, but still goes down smooth. Your guests will have forgotten all the horrors of 2016, but hopefully not their names, before midnight.

Lemons are, quite obviously, the star of this cocktail, but other citrus would be a fun substitution. Citrus fruits are gleefully and somewhat ironically in season during the dreariest winter months, so enjoy the juiciest specimens right now. Hmmmmmm, Grapefruit Punch might just need to be the inaugural concoction of a much happier 2017.

Remember, a responsible punch drinker always has a safe ride home. Happy New Year!

Lemon Drop Punch

5 lemons

1 cup water

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup lemon flavored or plain vodka, chilled

1 bottle dry prosecco or champagne, chilled

1. Wash all the lemons well. Cut two of the lemons into wedges and slices for garnishing the punch bowl and glasses. Reserve for later.

2. Use a vegetable peeler to cut long strips of lemon rind off the remaining fruit. Take care not to get too much of the bitter white pith.

3. Place the water, sugar, and lemon rinds in a small sauce pan. Stir often, and bring to a simmer over medium heat, just until the sugar has dissolved. Set the pan aside to cool for three or four hours.

4. Juice the three lemons that you have already peeled. You should have about 3/4 cup lemon juice.

5. When you are ready to serve the punch, add the lemon syrup to the punch bowl – you may either discard the rinds or leave them to float around as a garnish. Add the lemon juice and vodka to the punch bowl. At the very last minute, so you don’t lose all those lovely bubbles, add the prosecco or champagne. Serve immediately.

This recipe will yield about ten glasses of punch.

