Leonard Williams not named to Pro Bowl | Was he snubbed?



The Jets are dreadful. Top to bottom. But if there’s one bright spot, it’s the emerging play of defensive end Leonard Williams.

Assuming Williams continues on his career trajectory, multiple Pro Bowles will be in his future. His first may just have to a wait a little longer.

Williams was not named as a first-ballot Pro Bowler on Tuesday. He is a first alternate. Fellow defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson is a fifth alternate. No Jets were selected as starters.

Last year, receiver Brandon Marshall, cornerback Darrelle Revis and defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson earned the honor. Center Nick Mangold and running back Chris Ivory were first-team alternates.

Williams is really the only Jet worthy of the exhibition recognition. The No. 6 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft has 59 tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles. His seven sacks are tied for the most among 3-4 defensive ends.

What could’ve been

Because Williams is listed as a defensive end, he’s competing with not only 3-4 defensive ends, but also those who play in a 4-3 scheme. Those players often accumulate sexier stats — sacks, forced fumbles. To be a first alternate is a pretty high honor.

As an alternate, Williams will get a chance to play if one of either Khalil Mack (Raiders), Cameron Wake (Dolphins) or Jadeveon Clowney (Texans) opt out.

Players can withdraw from playing in the Pro Bowl due to injury, other commitments, or if their respective teams make it to the Super Bowl.

