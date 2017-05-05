Lynn Nottage's 'Intimate Apparel' reveals a woman's secret (and almost futile) desires



There’s a bed in every scene of “Intimate Apparel,” the Lynn Nottage play opening May 5 at the McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton. That’s intentional, says Nottage, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner.

“The presence of a bed changes the way people interact,” says Nottage, whose current Broadway production, the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Sweat,” was nominated for three 2017 Tony Awards. “It’s there to heighten tension and explore the nature of intimacy.”

“Intimate Apparel” is set in early 20th century New York. It centers on Esther, an African-American seamstress who carefully constructs fine lingerie in her boarding house bedroom. She’s unique for her era — an unmarried woman who is financially independent and accepted into an array of social circles.

Still, Esther isn’t happy. She longs for intimacy both physical and mental. As she begins a romantic correspondence with a man in far away Panama and interacts with her clients and others, her desires are revealed.

The play, McCarter’s artistic director Emily Mann says, is “about individuals and communities of people striving for better lives; about privilege, ambition and unlikely friends. It is our own history as a country and also our own present. As a diverse nation, we must reckon with a painful past in order to understand the present moment and move forward.”

Nottage’s work often takes her outside her own community. “Sweat” features working-class Americans. “Ruined,” for which she won her first Pulitzer Prize, was set in the Congo. But “Intimate Apparel”‘s Esther is based on Nottage’s great-grandmother, a seamstress in Manhattan at the turn of the last century, who married a man who helped build the Panama Canal. (Beyond that, the play is fiction, Nottage says.)

“I remember years ago sitting in a workshop and a playwright saying that ultimately, we’re really writing about our family but using other people as vessels. I remember bristling at that as a young playwright,” she says. “But making sense of the world we live in requires other characters. We use metaphors to express our own truths.”

Intimate Apparel

McCarter Theatre Center

91 University Place, Princeton.

Tickets:$25 – 96.50, available online at www.mccarter.org. May 5 – June 7

Natalie Pompilio is a freelance writer based in Philadelphia. She can be reached at nataliepompilio@yahoo.com. Find her on Twitter @nataliepompilio. Find NJ.com/Entertainment on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 05 May 2017 14:30:00 +0000