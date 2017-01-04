Maks Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd welcome baby boy Shai



“Dancing With the Stars” pros Maks Chmerkovskiy and fiance Peta Murgatroyd welcomed their first child together, a son, Wednesday in New York City.

Chmerkovskiy, who popped the question to Murgatroyd following a performance in Miami in December 2015, announced the birth on Twitter. Shai Aleksander was born at 5:34 a.m., but no other details were given. The dancer had posted a photo of his bride-to-be in a hospital bed on Monday morning.

Congratulatory messages quickly poured in, including this tweet from newly-minted uncle and fellow “DWTS” pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy:

and just like that there’s a new purpose in all our lives. what a blessing.[?] #babychmerkovskiy — Valentin (@iamValC) January 4, 2017

Because of the pregnancy, Murgatroyd took a break from “Dancing With the Stars” this season but took home the mirror ball trophy earlier in 2016 with deaf model Nyle DiMarco Chmerkovskiy returned to the fall season of “DWTS” after several seasons away but was eliminated fifth with model and TV personality Amber Rose.

Published at Wed, 04 Jan 2017 15:10:00 +0000