Man, 22, indicted on charges of sexually assaulting 2 women during robberies

ELIZABETH — A Springfield man faces indictment on 29 criminal counts charging him with sexually assaulting two women while threatening them with a gun or knife and attempting to assault a third woman, all within less than three weeks.

Tarik Gourdine, 22, is charged with multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault during a robbery, sexual assault, robbery, criminal restraint and and weapons offenses, according to a grand jury indictment returned Wednesday.

All of the crimes occurred in Springfield, with the first one on July 8, 2016, when Gourdine allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, threatened her with a handgun and knife, and stole her cell phone in the mechanical room of an apartment building, authorities said.

Nearly two weeks later, on July 21, authorities say, Gourdine attacked a woman in her car, threatening her with a knife, and attempting to sexually assault her before she escaped.

In each of those cases, authorities said, Gourdine did not know his victims prior to the attacks.

A Superior Court grand jury also indicted Gourdine on charges of aggravated sexual assault during a robbery for a July 24, 2016 incident. Details of that incident were not immediately available.

Gourdine was arrested during a traffic stop on Sept, 17, 2016, two months after the attacks.

He is being held at the Union County jail in Elizabeth on $550,000 bail.

